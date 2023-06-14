Selenskyj calls again for rapid NATO accession – DW – 15.06.2023

The essentials in brief:

Selensky campaigns for his country to join NATO

Ukraine denies high own losses

Lavrov sees grain agreements in danger

Against the background of the Russian war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called for his country to join NATO quickly. He’s with mePoland’s President Andrzej Duda discussed a common line for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, he said in his daily video address.

The chemistry is right: Ukrainian President Selenskyj (left) and Poland’s President Duda Image: Radek Pietruszka/PAP/picture alliance

“This is precisely the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia should be completely shattered,” he said. Fears and misconsideration towards Moscow fueled “Russia’s aggressive ambitions,” stressed Zelenskyy. However, Ukraine has shown how to neutralize this aggression. In this way, his country is also helping to strengthen NATO, he explained.

The ruins should go away

In addition, the Ukrainian head of state reported on preparations for a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in London. His concern is to build up all the ruins in Ukraine. “If the ruins disappear, not only the attacker loses, but also the idea of ​​aggression,” he said.

He again criticized the insufficient enforcement of sanctions against Russia. As the day before, he responded to a Russian missile strike – this time against the port city of Odessa. Many components of these rockets came from abroad. If the sanctions were consistently enforced, Russia would no longer be able to shell Ukraine, he argued.

How big are the losses?

According to the government, the Ukrainian military inflicted heavy casualties on the Russian occupying forces during its offensive. “Despite false Russian reports to the contrary, the Ukrainian army suffered only a fraction of the casualties during its offensive compared to the occupiers,” wrote Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar.

See also Water pipe breaks in Venice, district floods - Veneto Ukraine: How is the counter-offensive doing? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

According to them, the ratio in the Bakhmut area is almost 1:9, in southern Ukraine it is more than 1:5. This information cannot be verified independently.

Kyiv sees disinformation and demoralization

In the past few days, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that it has thwarted the Ukrainian offensive and inflicted heavy casualties on the attacking troops. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin spoke of “catastrophic losses” for Kiev – apparently referring to the ministry’s figures. Maljar denied this information as a disinformation campaign aimed at demoralization.

Ukrainian soldiers on a mission near Bakhmut Picture: REUTERS

According to media reports, the Ukrainian offensive that has been underway since the beginning of June is only making slow progress. The Kiev troops were able to conquer a few towns in the south of the Ukraine and push back the Russians on the flanks at Bakhmut. However, the Ukrainians have not yet succeeded in breaking through at the front. In the south of Ukraine, heavy rainfall is also hampering the advance of the troops.

Grain agreement is again on the brink

Russia is getting loud Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extend the grain agreement with Ukraine mediated by Turkey and the UN only if the points that are important for Moscow are implemented. “If the Istanbul package is not implemented by July 17, as initiated by the UN Secretary-General, then there can be no question of a further extension,” said the Russian chief diplomat at a meeting of the Black Sea countries. The grain deal expires on July 18.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov has been his country’s chief diplomat since 2004 Bild: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS/IMAGO

The agreement was signed last summer and ended a month-long Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports that Moscow imposed after the start of its war of aggression against the neighboring state. In return, Russia demanded the easing of Western sanctions that hampered Russian agar and fertilizer exports. Since then, Moscow has repeatedly complained that this demand was not implemented.

Ukraine: Farmers worried about flood consequences To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russia wants to export ammonia

Lavrov specifically criticized the fact that the part on resuming Russian ammonia exports was not complied with. Ammonia is a toxic gas that is processed into fertilizers. Russia is one of the largest ammonia producers and exporters. A line built in Soviet times from Togliatti on the Volga to the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa was shut down after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly pushed in recent months to make the line’s return to service part of the deal. Recently there were reports that the pipeline in the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, which was fought over between Russians and Ukrainians, was damaged.

haz/bru (dpa, rtr, afp, ap)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.