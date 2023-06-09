Self-driving car beats Tesla, Mercedes-Benz wins first California approval

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Thursday approved Mercedes-Benz to use its Autopilot system, allowing it to be used on certain highways without the need for active driver control.

Mercedes became the first automaker authorized to sell or lease vehicles equipped with the self-driving system to Californians, even ahead of Tesla.

The approval is tantamount to allowing the “DRIVE PILOT” system of Mercedes-Benz Level 3, which allows the driver to legally take his eyes off the steering wheel, but he must be able to resume control of the driving when required.

The DMV said that Mercedes-Benz’s “DRIVE PILOT” system can only operate on the highway during the day at a speed of no more than 40 miles per hour (about 64 kilometers).

Mercedes said in a statement that the autopilot system will be brought to the U.S. market as an option for consumers buying the 2024 S Series sedan and EQS coupe.

First deliveries of the S-Series sedan and EQS coupe are expected later this year.

Currently on other highway systems, Tesla’s Autopilot or General Motors’ Super Cruise is classified as SAE Level 2, which can automatically handle some driving tasks, but requires the driver to pay full attention to the system and steering wheel operation.

Tesla calls its Level 2 driver assistance system “Full Self-Driving” and says drivers must constantly monitor the feature and intervene if necessary to maintain safe operation.

California authorities allow Mercedes-Benz owners to use the system in California’s Bay Area, Central Valley, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego, as well as on interstate highways connecting Southern California to Nevada.

Mercedes also received approval earlier this year to develop an advanced self-driving system on Nevada roads.

