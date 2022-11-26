Listen to the audio version of the article

Do the measures contained in the manov’a favor the world of self-employment to the detriment of employees, as claimed by the opposition (particularly the Democratic Party) and the trade unions by the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini? Is there a concrete possibility of a sort of “transmigration” of some employees to the VAT number, thanks to the facilitating mechanism of the “flat tax”? The government denies and defends the structure of the maneuver, awaiting the parliamentary debate from which improvement interventions are expected in compliance with the public finance balances.

From the flat tax to the cut of the tax wedge

There is no doubt that the most important measure for the benefit of self-employment and in particular of VAT numbers is the extension of the “flat tax” to 15% from the current 65,000 euros of annual revenues to 85,000 euros. According to some estimates, around 40,000 self-employed workers are affected by this extension, while the “incremental” flat tax (also 15%) will only be applied to the excess part of income compared to the previous three-year period with a ceiling of 40,000 euros . The tax savings for those who will return to the new flat tax regime from 2023 are evident, compared to what would have had to be paid with the current personal income tax. In some cases, you can even get to a “discount” of 10 thousand euros per year. Convenience that is confirmed by the over 2 million VAT numbers who have already chosen the “flat tax” facilitation regime with a ceiling of 65 thousand euros.

For employees, the most significant measure (which costs 4.2 billion) is the confirmation of the 2-point cut in the tax and social security wedge ordered by the Draghi government for gross income up to 35,000 euros per year, to which is now being added a further point intended exclusively for income up to 20,000 euros. Given the target audience, the benefit of the additional cut fluctuates between 12 and 20 euros per month. In the accumulation of the three points, the savings can vary from 231 euros per year for incomes of 10,000 euros to 395 euros for incomes of 20,000 euros. For each type of income and tax discount it must in any case be taken into account that we are in the presence of inflation which has now reached 12 percent.

From lower taxation on productivity bonuses to “fiscal peace”

The cut from 10 to 5% of the levy on productivity bonuses (in cases in which they are expected to be paid) certainly benefits employees, but also the measure contained in the “aid quater” decree which sets the value at 3,000 euros of the “fringe benefits” arranged by the companies in favor of the employees, compared to the previous 600 euros. The measures to support families, such as the strengthening of the single allowance and parental leave for female workers, must then be included in the package of measures arriving with the Budget law. All categories of workers benefit from the single universal allowance. Part of the measures envisaged by the so-called fiscal peace will concern all taxpayers, and it is the cancellation of the tax returns issued up to 2015 for amounts of less than one thousand euros, the collection cost of which would in many cases have been higher than the expected collection. The case of the possibility of declaring taxes declared but not paid in installments with reduced penalties (for various reasons) is different, which is mainly aimed at the world of self-employment and professionals, while the law providing for the stop to fines for those who do not accept card payments (and therefore “tracked”) of less than 30 euros.

The impact of the new measures on pensions

The rule which provides for a sort of indexation of pensions to the increase in the cost of living differentiated according to income is the most contested by the unions, who estimate the impact on allowances exceeding 4 times the minimum at around 400 euros per year ( 2,100 euros gross per month) and 2,700 euros per year for pensions exceeding 5,200 euros gross per month. News that evidently concern all pensioners, with a calculation that takes into account the amount that would have been paid if it had been decided to grant the revaluation for all checks according to the previous percentages. The new rules included in the maneuver provide for the total recovery of inflation for checks up to four times the minimum, 80% between four and five times the minimum, 55% between five and six times the minimum, 50% between six and eight times the minimum, and then decreasing: 40% (between eight and ten times the minimum), 35% for amounts exceeding 10 times the minimum. Again, it should be remembered that even in the case of full recovery of inflation, the 7.3% indexation is lower than the current real inflation rate, but it is clear that in the Government’s choice the financial compatibility weighed decisively publish.