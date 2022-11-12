Write your own book, publish it and distribute it, all without the intermediation of a publishing house. Self-publishing, or self-publishing, is a phenomenon that is rapidly transforming the publishing market: in Italy, 16,065 self-published book titles were published in 2021, 56 percent more than in 2020, according to the latest data. Report on the state of publishing in Italy. To these must be added 550 thousand e-books, up 9 percent.

In itself, self-publishing is not a new phenomenon: already in the last century, well-known authors made their debut by self-publishing their works. Marcel Proust printed the first volume of the ResearchJorge Luis Borges did the same with his first collection of poems, Fervor of Buenos Aires. Also in Italy we find the cases of Moravia, which he self-published The indifferent, or Italo Svevo, who financed his first two novels. But if before we turned to the trusted typography, creating limited editions that usually did not exceed a few hundred copies, things change when platforms offering structured services of self publishing. The revolution in Italy came in 2010 with Amazon and its Kindle direct publishing (Kdp), the most used platform to date, which leaves authors with 70 percent of the revenues on the cover price. The novelty lies in no longer having to anticipate printing costs: the book is inserted into the digital catalog and when someone buys it, the platform prints the single copy and sends it home. All this thanks to new generation typographic machines, which with digital printing are able to reproduce even a single book at reduced costs.

“The phenomenon of self publishing it must be included in a more general trend towards disintermediation, the elimination of intermediaries from the distribution chain ”, explains Professor Paola Di Giampaolo, professor of the two masters in publishing at the Catholic University of Milan. “Culture is no longer transmitted only through traditional mass media: today we are witnessing a proliferation of self-produced content, let’s think of social networks or video blogging. The self publishing fits into this trend. Fewer barriers to entry mean that publishing has become very simple, at least from a technological point of view: the difficulty today lies in identifying one’s own audience and being able to emerge ”. Before the spread of self-publication, many and many opted for the so-called paid publishing: the book was published by a publisher in exchange for the purchase of a certain number of copies or an economic contribution. “They are forms of publishing that have always been considered not very noble”, explains Di Giampaolo. “It is a phenomenon that still exists, but today the self publishing offers an alternative ”. See also The Cadore Park takes shape on the slopes of Mount Antelao

Most self-published texts consist of fiction books: in 2010 they were 84 percent of the total, down to 57 percent in 2020

At the beginning, however, self-publishing was considered synonymous with poor quality: there were those who took advantage of platforms to publish texts copied from the web or hastily put together with the idea of ​​making a profit. “It was a boomerang, because the public confirmed the bias on the books self published considered as invalid ”, says Carmen Laterza, one of the leading self-publishing experts in Italy, curator of the Libroza.com blog. “It took years for authors to grow awareness of what it really means to do self-publishing. The reader is not a fool: if we want to continue publishing, we must give quality. The competition today is increasingly high and this has led to a skimming: now we find excellent self-published works considered on a par with many others published by publishing houses “. But why do you choose the self publishing? According to a research conducted in April 2021 by Ipsos, commissioned by Amazon to investigate reading and writing habits in Italy, only 18 percent of self-published works were rejected by traditional publishers, while 46 percent of authors were not. has ever submitted his book to a publishing house. “For many today it is a conscious choice: with the self publishing you can earn even more than with a traditional publisher ”, explains Laterza. “There are those who say that you do not live by writing alone: ​​I, on the other hand, manage to do so, by self-publishing my books”. Most of the self-published texts consist of fiction books: in 2010 they were 84 percent of the total, down to 57 percent in 2020. “These are mostly romance, fantasy or autobiographical novels,” says Giuseppe Peresson, director of the ‘study office of the Italian Publishers Association. “With the pandemic we have witnessed a progressive increase in other genres: non-fiction, manuals, but also fiction for children”. And then there are the poetry collections, which have a long history of self publishing, since even before the arrival of the platforms, books in verse were often self-published. For different reasons: often these were volumes of a few pages, with more sustainable printing costs, which however would not have been published by publishers rather skeptical of engaging in a genre that traditionally has little success in Italy. See also Armageddon time is a deeply human masterpiece - Francesco Boille “Today poetry has found a new space in self publishing”, Says Peresson. “Along with poets and poets there are different types of authors: many are professionals who decide to publish a book as a tool to promote their work. Marketing managers, lawyers, university professors who instead of distributing handouts write a manual, but also nutritionists, yoga teachers or wedding planners ”.

Those who self-publish must not only deal with the writing, but control the entire production chain of the book, from the editing to the layout, from the choice of the cover to the promotion. This does not mean working alone: ​​today there is an increase in freelance editorial professionals, proofreaders, editors, layout designers, graphic designers, illustrators, marketing and communication experts, who provide support in the “packaging” of the work. “There are two most common mistakes made by those who resort to self publishing”, Says Luana Prestinice, founder of the Self publishing Italia platform, which offers editorial services to those who choose self-publishing. “The first is to be too in love with your project and not to accept criticism. The second is to think that the work ends when the book is published. On the contrary: to attract the public you need a marketing strategy and an ad hoc communication plan. In this, social networks have a central role: the most used today is Instagram, while Facebook is considered too old and TikTok is still rather unexplored ”.

Given the great diffusion on the web of self-published books, a central problem today is to protect one’s text from plagiarism.

The problem then remains that of distribution. Since getting to the bookstore is still considered important, platforms have emerged that act as intermediaries with distributors. Among the best known are PassioneScrittore, StreetLib and YouCanPrint: in addition to classic editorial services, they enter into agreements to distribute books self published in bookstores – physical and digital – and to organize presentations online or in person. “Their earnings come from the percentages on sales,” explains Laterza. “In any case, the writer retains ownership of the rights to the work: this means that in the future he will be able to freely decide how to dispose of them”. Given the great diffusion on the web of self-published books, a central problem today is to protect one’s text from plagiarism. By law, copyright is born with the creation of the work: the difficulty lies in proving when it was created. “When two people accuse each other of having copied, the one who can prove that they were the first to write wins”, explains Valentina Panizza, founder of Proofy, a service that allows you to deposit a work by obtaining legal proof of creation . “People who self-publish or are looking for a publisher also come to us in the writing phase, to keep track of the progress of their creative work”. See also Ivrea, the covering falls: 72 thousand euros for the outpatient clinic The publishing world looks at self-publishing with increasing interest, considering it as a potential basin to discover new authors and trends. In March 2022, for the first time, the Bologna Children’s book fair hosted a training day on the subject of self-publishing. In May, the authors self were exhibited at the Turin International Book Fair, and in November the Catholic University of Milan will launch the first training course for professionals of the self publishingin collaboration with the Turin Book Fair and Passione Scrittore.

