On February 13, a video taken by Chinese netizens showed a huge airship appearing in the sky above Weihai, Shandong. The UFO that topped the Weibo hot search list the day before also disappeared from the hot search. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Communist Party never mentioned the flying object that the Chinese Communist Party claimed to shoot down. Netizens ridiculed: I didn’t know the airship I launched, but I slapped myself in the face in the end!

On February 12, the CCP authorities suddenly announced in a high-profile manner that a UFO was discovered in the waters near Rizhao City, Shandong Province, and notified the local fishermen to assist in the salvage of the landed object. The news was quickly pushed to the top of the Weibo hot search list. However, on February 13, the news that “officials are preparing to shoot down UFOs in the sea area of ​​Shandong,” which once topped the Weibo hot search list, disappeared without a trace on the hot search.

According to the CCP’s official media reports, the Shandong Dalian Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning, from 8:00 on February 13 to 16:00 on the 17th, live ammunition was fired in some waters in the northern part of the Yellow Sea, and entry was prohibited.

However, as of February 13, the CCP officials did not have any reports on military operations in parts of the northern part of the Yellow Sea, nor any updated reports on the “UFO” that appeared over Rizhao City.

At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China on the same day, a reporter asked, can the spokesperson give a detailed introduction to the situation of the US “balloon” flying over China? Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded that since last year, the US “high-altitude balloon” has illegally flown over China‘s airspace more than 10 times without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities.

But Wang Wenbin never brought up the situation of the “UFO” over Rizhao City, Shandong Province.

A mainland netizen shared a photo of a “UFO” taken over Rizhao City on Weibo, and said that the location of the UFO was close to the east of the Yuchi Naval Base of the Chinese Navy’s North Sea Fleet. The straight-line distance between the location and the base is 77 kilometers.

From the photos taken by netizens, the so-called “UFO” of the CCP is a huge airship, and it flies at a very low altitude, below the clouds.

On February 13, netizens in Weihai City, Shandong Province disclosed that a huge airship appeared in the sky above Weihai City. Weihai City is about 400 kilometers away from Rizhao City.

The sea area near Weihai City is the area where the CCP officially announced that live ammunition will be fired.

The video released by netizens shows that on February 13, a huge airship appeared in Weihai City, Shandong Province. It is not known whether it is the UFO that appeared in the sea area of ​​Rizhao City that the CCP officially claimed. The shape of the airship is similar to the airship photographed by netizens over Rizhao City. The authorities had said on the 12th that they would shoot down, but there was no news on the 13th. Did you find out that it was your own balloon? (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

Related reports:

Which play?The CCP announced in a high-profile manner that the flying objects found in Shandong are ready to be shot down and let fishermen salvage them

Editor in charge: Lin Li