Sell ​​what you don't use, and other tips to make money

Sell ​​what you don’t use, and other tips to make money

Gloria Camargo

Currently, looking for options to get extra money has become a necessity for many people. Fortunately, in most homes there are objects that are accumulated and not used, but that could be sold and generate additional income. For this reason, Go Banking Rates has created a list of 10 objects that you probably have at home and that could sell for a good price.

The first option that is recommended to review is branded clothing. Unused items often accumulate in closets and can be sold through online platforms such as Poshmark or eBay. If you don’t want to deal with individual selling, you can also choose to use an online reselling site, like thredUP.

Designer shoes and bags can also be a good source of additional income. For this, there are specialized platforms for the sale and purchase of second-hand items. If you decide to sell them, it is recommended to disclose any defects in the item, to avoid problems with buyers.

Fine jewelry is another item that could generate a nice side income. If you have an item that you don’t wear, such as a necklace or ring, you might consider selling it for cash. To get the best possible value, it is recommended to evaluate items beforehand.

In many homes, you can also find unused laptops that could be sold online through portals like Hotmart or cloudstore. In addition, cell phones, artwork, books, furniture, musical instruments, sporting goods, and antiques can also be sold for a good price.

When it comes to thrift shoppers, Generation Z and Millennials are the biggest buyers and sellers of thrift items. According to a report, 31% of Gen Z and 27% of Millennials buy second-hand items, while 44% of Gen Z and 37% of Millennials sell them.

