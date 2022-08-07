Mirco De Marchi passed away at the Opere Pie Institute in Pederobba. He had been sick for some time. The condolences of the whole community. Funeral on Wednesday

VOLPAGO. There was no hope for him and at the age of 34 Mirco De Marchi’s heart stopped forever. For many years he had fought against the brain tumor that had struck him and which had deprived him of autonomy, his physique had weakened more and more. There were no more possible therapies for him, only pain relief to alleviate his suffering.

A story, his, that has moved the village of Selva del Montello, which has now gathered around the pain-stricken family. They knew that there was no hope for the young man, but when he passed away it was further pain. Mirco De Marchi had been a guest at the Opere Pie di Pederobba facility for the severely disabled for a couple of years, where he had been transferred from another facility when the course of his illness left no room for recovery. There the staff led by Elzo Severin, director of the community hospital and the severely disabled center of the Opere Pie, had followed him in these last years of life to alleviate his suffering.

“His illness was incurable, his parents were aware of it but the disappearance of Mirco was equally a hard blow for them” explains Elzo Severin. “His physique had been deeply marked by the disease. I have often spoken with parents but, in the face of these tragedies, there are few things to say. In these cases he expects what is decided from above and carries out the medical therapy that allowed him not to feel the pain ».

Mirco De Marchi was hospitalized at the Opere Pie center for the severely disabled, a center with 28 beds where patients who no longer have autonomy are hospitalized, patients aged 20 and over, an average age of 40 years. Mirco left his father Giancarlo, his mother Lucia, his brothers Dario and Fabio, his uncles, other relatives, friends. His funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 3.30 pm, in the parish church of Selva del Montello, where the previous evening, at 7.30 pm, the rosary will be said in suffrage for him. By the will of the family, any donations that will be collected at the funeral ceremony will be donated to the Opere Pie di Pederobba. There was also a huge wave of emotion on social networks, and many messages of condolence reached the family in these hours.