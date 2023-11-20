Selvas AI·Healthcare acquires Mediana for 14,300 won per share…“The birth of Korea’s largest AI medical innovation company”

▲(From the left) Mediana CEO Gil Moon-jong, Selvas AI CEO Kwak Min-cheol, and Selvas Healthcare CEO Yoo Byeong-tak (Source=Selvas AI)

Selvas AI and Selvas Healthcare lead the AI ​​medical market together with Mediana, Korea’s No. 1 medical device company.

Selvas Healthcare and Selvas AI announced in a public notice on the 20th that they signed a business cooperation and stock transfer agreement with KOSDAQ medical company Mediana for AI medical business.

Through the AI ​​Medical Alliance, Selvas AI and Selvas Healthcare will secure 31.69% and 5.83% of Mediana’s shares (total 37.52%), respectively, and Selvas AI will become Mediana’s largest shareholder.

This business cooperation agreement was carried out based on the judgment that in order to grow into an AI medical innovation company, building an alliance, such as convergence of core capabilities between medical devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and SW technology, and expansion of the customer base, is a necessary condition. With this AI medical alliance between the three companies, the company will be reborn as ‘Korea’s largest AI medical innovation company’ with the only hardware technology competitiveness in medical devices and diagnostic devices, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and SW technology.

Mediana is Korea’s leading hospital medical device company. The representative product, the patient monitoring device, can check the patient’s pulse, respiratory rate, and patient’s state of consciousness, so it serves as a medical platform for AI telemedicine and AI diagnostic technology, and can also commercialize various AI medical services by combining collected patient biometric data with AI. possible.

Mediana supplies global patient monitors, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and medical consumables to the hospital market. Its patient monitoring device has the largest market share in Korea, and it is also supplying ODM products to Medtronic, the world‘s No. 1 medical company.

“The combination of the three companies means the birth of Korea’s largest AI medical innovation company with both hardware technology competitiveness, artificial intelligence (AI), and SW technology,” said Kwak Min-cheol, CEO of Selvas AI. “We will create full-fledged growth in the domestic and global AI medical market by solving social problems and creating customer value at the same time,” he said.

