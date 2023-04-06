Home News “Semana Santa” new song by Marcelo Gabriel that invites us to remember family culture on holy days
News

“Semana Santa” new song by Marcelo Gabriel that invites us to remember family culture on holy days

by admin
“Semana Santa” new song by Marcelo Gabriel that invites us to remember family culture on holy days

Asuncion, National Radio.-Inspired by the memories of the culture in family preparation on the days called saints, the Paraguayan artist Marcelo Gabriel presented his new material “Semana Santa”. The song is now available on all digital platforms.

Marcelo Gabriel highlighted that his new song tells of the times he was impatient, waiting for the bus at the bus terminal, with thousands of people, to return to his hometown. He mentioned that once in his house and having the blessing of the grandmother, the magic of reunion in the home, it is a nostalgia to have an image of what was experienced on those dates with the family.

He stressed that it has funny parts, where the tradition of the time is represented, where the aunt does or does participate in religious activities. He also talks about fishing with her group of friends.

The music takes us to the bosom of our family when preparing the roast and the chipa we shared moments that we treasure in our hearts: a Holy Week with the family, I wrote it with immense affection for this special time of the year, now I give it to you so that you feel and listen… Marcelo Gabriel expressed.

See also  Fecode will advance mobilization this February 28

You may also like

Top 10 monster books for kids

Itaipu Tourist Complex will remain open during Holy...

Holy Thursday, a tradition of love

Contribution to Barracella companies in active service: applications...

LYNX WHO SHOT HIS FRIEND WAS RECEIVED VIRTUALLY...

They will impute charges to the TikToker that...

Chinese female college student kidnapped and killed in...

Deutsche Bank and derivatives: an old story

This is how they would mobilize production and...

Nuremberg | Supporters fight each other after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy