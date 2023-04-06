Asuncion, National Radio.-Inspired by the memories of the culture in family preparation on the days called saints, the Paraguayan artist Marcelo Gabriel presented his new material “Semana Santa”. The song is now available on all digital platforms.

Marcelo Gabriel highlighted that his new song tells of the times he was impatient, waiting for the bus at the bus terminal, with thousands of people, to return to his hometown. He mentioned that once in his house and having the blessing of the grandmother, the magic of reunion in the home, it is a nostalgia to have an image of what was experienced on those dates with the family.

He stressed that it has funny parts, where the tradition of the time is represented, where the aunt does or does participate in religious activities. He also talks about fishing with her group of friends.

The music takes us to the bosom of our family when preparing the roast and the chipa we shared moments that we treasure in our hearts: a Holy Week with the family, I wrote it with immense affection for this special time of the year, now I give it to you so that you feel and listen… Marcelo Gabriel expressed.