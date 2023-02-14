Julian Andres Santa

Total party has been lived up to now in the development of the first edition of the Risaralda Peasant Games, where the representatives in team sports have represented their municipalities with all the joy and pride and enjoyed the physical and athletic celebration. This is how the quarterfinal duels were held in Sanctuary in this contest that is organized by the Ministry of Sports, Recreation and Culture.

They qualified to the semifinals

In men’s soccer, the teams that qualified for the semifinals were: Santuario, Guática, Quinchía and Mistrató; while in men’s indoor soccer, La Celia, Mistrató, Quinchía and Belén de Umbría advanced and in women’s, La Celia, Apía, Belén and Marseille.

Results

Men’s soccer: Santuario 1-1 (4-3) Apía. Guatica 3-3 (3-2) Pereira. Quinchía 3-2 Pueblo Rico and Mistrató 2-0 Marseille. Women’s indoor soccer: La Celia 8-3 Pereira. Apia 3-3 (3-2) Quinchia. Belén 4-2 Dosquebradas and Marseille 3-3 (2-0) Sanctuary.

Men’s indoor soccer: Sanctuary 2-6 La Celia. Mistrato 5-4 Pereira. Quinchia 3-2 Apia. Bethlehem of Umbria 6-3 Marseille.

Given:

The semifinal commitments are scheduled for this Sunday, February 19, again in the municipality of Santuario at times to be defined.