seminar for manufacturing companies — Enterprises

The application of augmented reality in the manufacturing offers numerous benefits: reduction of errors, of design times, enhancing the skills of on-site technicians thus avoiding travel to a valuable and irreplaceable senior staff. There are some positive effects linked to the use of this technology.

It will be discussed gThursday, March 16, 2023, at 4.00 pm, in the spaces of digital automation labin Reggio Emilia during the seminar Augmented reality to support manufacturing companies.

The meeting is organized by Rei Foundation e Technopole of Ferrara and with Emanuele Borasio Of weAR S.r.l. the following topics will be addressed:

Rapid design with digital twin. The possibility of representation and interaction with a digital twin decreases the complex and costly design and engineering phasesdecreasing the realization of physical prototypes.

Layout simulation in a virtual environment. The creation of an immersive scenario with expeditious survey techniques can be the basis for simulating some processes, such as, for example, the workspaces of collaborative robots and agvsor the spaces occupied and the relative offsets by bulky machinery, improving personnel training e reducing errors and accidents.

Remote assistance with AR viewer (augmented reality) and live translation. The great restrictions on travel due to the recent pandemic have prompted companies to use remote communication systems.

These tools, these applications which also include multilingual supports, combined with the speed and clarity of representation can enhance the skills of company technicians. The event is in attendance for an application demonstration of the technology.

>Sign up for the seminar

