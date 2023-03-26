Home News Seminar “Organizational nudging to improve the performance of the PA”
News

Seminar “Organizational nudging to improve the performance of the PA”

by admin
Seminar “Organizational nudging to improve the performance of the PA”

Il April 5th the seminar will take place Organizational nudging to improve the performance of the PA, dedicated to the topic of using kind behaviors and knowledge from cognitive and behavioral sciences to improve the well-being and work performance of public administration employees.

Among others, there will be Alberto Bonisoli, President of Formez PA e Claudia Best, Director of Performance and Public Value of Formez PA.

This meeting hinges on a two-year accompanying and experimental work for the definition of the levels of the OCB – Organizational Citizen Behavior in favor of the administrations and which has led ICE, ENEA, the Revenue Agency, ASI, INAPP to implement some organizational nudges .

The meeting will be held in the Giannini hall of Palazzo Vidoni in Rome.

The seminar is reserved for directors and senior officials of the personnel of Ministries and Central PAs, Regions, Local Authorities and Municipalities.

Go to the Program

The activities described and the meeting are part of the project “Participation of citizens and users in the process of measuring organizational performance and enhancing individual performance as a human resource management tool” (Agreement between the Department of Public Administration and Formez PA of 27 December 2019).

See also  Shandong anti-epidemic expert Bai Xiaohui died suddenly, the epidemic spread to 28 provinces in China | sudden death of medical nurses | CCP virus | police

You may also like

“Concrete help to facilitate access and meet the...

Protests against pension reform rise in France

Corruption scandal in Venezuela demolishes plan to import...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the video conference on...

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the...

When to plant radishes according to the 2023...

Alleged extortionist asks to call his mother while...

Horror in Samsun! He stabbed the person he...

Venezuela: 25 detainees and 11 arrest warrants for...

Cybercrime, S&P: “Increasing risks for European banks”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy