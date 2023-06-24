SEN inaugurates a shelter for homeless people in Limpio

Within the framework of the Winter Operation activated every year during the cold season when the thermal sensation is below 10 degrees, the National Emergency Secretariat inaugurated this Friday the shelter installed in the city of Limpio, in an act that counted with the presence of Minister Zuny Borja.

The installation of the shelter was carried out in cooperation with Frigorífico Guaraní within its social responsibility, it also has the support of the Municipality of Limpio.

The protection center is located in front of the premises of the Refrigerator and has a capacity for 30 people.

The SEN minister highlighted during the inauguration ceremony that the institution’s operating crews will tour the streets of Limpio, in order to collect data through circuits, where they will proceed to locate people in a situation of emergency. street.

He recalled that the objective is to provide shelter from the cold and where trained SEN personnel will serve them a hot dinner.

The National Emergency Secretariat informs that in the event that they identify people living on the streets in the area, they should contact the 911 Emergency System of the National Police, to coordinate assistance or the telephone number of the National Emergency Secretary (SEN). , (021) 440-997/8.

