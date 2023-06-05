Home » SENA and Mayor’s Office hold workshops for animal rights activists in Santa Marta
SENA and Mayor's Office hold workshops for animal rights activists in Santa Marta

SENA and Mayor’s Office hold workshops for animal rights activists in Santa Marta

There are 23 people who learn about crisis management, deworming, health plan activities, among other topics.

After completing the corresponding registration process, the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office and SENA began classes for the course ‘Sanitary plan for minor species in compliance with the manual of procedures and regulations in force’, as part of the actions carried out by the District in favor of of animal welfare.

Of the 70 people who registered for the course, the first 23 pre-registered were selected.since this is the capacity established by SENA for the development of academic sessions, in which topics such as: crisis management, vaccination schedule, deworming, consumption tables, health plan activities are discussed, among others.

The main objective of this course is to give added value to protectionists who work every day for such a noble and important cause, and The knowledge they acquire during the development of the instruction will be very useful to continue promoting responsible ownership of animals. company and promote a culture of respect and love for the fauna of the District.

