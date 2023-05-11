Home » SENA announces more than 600 vacancies to work in Germany, the United States, Canada and Mexico – news
The National Government managed to agree with the public sector unions a salary increase of 14.62% for this year, an adjustment that exceeds the 7.26% of 2022. The parties agreed to an increase of 13.12% corresponding to the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2022, plus 1.5%. In addition, they agreed to an increase of 1.6% for next year, plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2023.

The agreement was reached at the Public Sector Negotiation Table, of which the trade union organizations of the sector are part and, on behalf of the National Government, Civil Service, the Ministries of Labor and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit; as well as the National Planning Department (DNP).

The conference was chaired by the Deputy Director of Public Function, Jesús Hernando Amado Abril; the vice minister of labor relations of MinTrabajo, Edwin Palma Egea; and the technical vice minister (e) of the Ministry of Finance, Daniel Esteban Osorio representing the National Government.

It is important to note that the salary increases for 2023 and 2024 cover public servants of the National Executive Branch, Judicial Branch and teachers, who will receive the adjustment retroactively to January 1, 2023.

While for the Legislative Branch, uniformed officers, official employees and territorial servants, the adjustment is made according to the autonomy of these entities, but taking as reference the increases agreed at the Public Sector Negotiation Table.​​​​​​​The step to follow for the salary increase to materialize is the issuance of the salary increase decrees that govern each current salary regime, work in which the Public Function, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, and the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE), are already working to make it available for the signature of the President of the Republic.

Source: Public Function

