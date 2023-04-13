He Sena has a series of offers for Colombians seeking training in different disciplinesThese offers will be free for those willing to apply for each of the programs.

For the offer that is currently enabled 35 thousand places will be offered for technicians and technologists from all over the country who will be able to obtain the benefits of virtually taking any of the programs.

This is the second call of the Seine in 2023 for this type of race, so only until April 13, applications can be made for those seeking a place with the entity in one of the 29 programs that are enabled.

For people who would be interested in carrying out studies with the entity, it is highlighted that the platform in which the courses are taught is LMS del Sena, there the instructors teach the classes and generate the activities for the apprentices.

Registration for the Seine races:

1. Register on the Sofia Plus platform

2. In the gray box there is a box in which you must select the program and level of training in which you are interested.

3. You must also make sure to select the option ‘only programs with available training offer’.

4. When you find the career of interest, you must click on the ‘Registration’ button.

5. Then the registration process will begin where by clicking on register you can fill in the data in case you do not have a profile in Sofía Plus, then complete the information and confirm the registration.

Subsequently, the confirmations will arrive at the email that was provided, as well as the follow-up in the selection process where on certain occasions it entails being willing to take other selection steps.