Technology, gastronomy, fashion, agriculture and finance are just some of the areas that are arranged in the second offer of Virtual Qualified Training, which from Easter will open the doors to 35,600 people who want to train as technicians and technologists with SENA.

This offer will run until Thursday, April 13, and not only Colombians who meet the requirements can aspire to it, but also foreigners who prove their residence in the national territory and present a document evidencing the permission granted to study.

It is appropriate to highlight that, in SENA there are no limits for the elderly and it is inclusive training with people with different abilities or some type of disability.

How can they sign up?

1. Enter www.senasofiaplus.edu.co

2. Select the ‘Virtual Races’ option.

3. Click on the image.

4. All the training program data appears.

5. If you are already registered, enter the data to start the registration process.

6. If you are not registered, you must click on ‘Register’ and follow the steps.

7. Another way is to use the free line in Bogotá (601) 343 0111 and outside the city at 018000-910-270

The virtual modality is mediated only by the LMS training platform that SENA has. Through it, the apprentice and the team of instructors carry out all the training activities, for which the registered person must have an electronic device and an Internet connection.

One of the advantages of virtual education is that it adjusts to the needs and times of the apprentices, allowing them to carry out their training process at any time and place.

SENA warns that there are publications created on social networks by unscrupulous people who try to charge for training programs of the Entity that are free.

With its #NoTeDejesEngañar campaign, the Institution invites citizens to exclusively consult the digital platforms @SENAComunica.

