For those interested in obtaining new job opportunities outside the country, the Public Employment Agency of the Seine launched an offer in which Colombians who meet the profiles will be able to start working in the North American country.

Currently the Sena has 20 vacancies available that are available for people with different disciplines in which they are as a vehicle tinker, with which you can receive excellent salary remunerations in the country where a lot of labor is needed.

As is recurring, in Canada, jobs for migrants, especially the Latino community, are continuously available as a result of the need for labor in mostly operational and service jobs.

For these available job offers, the salary ranges that go up to 15 million pesosdepending on the disciplines, therefore, interested Colombians can apply through the website of the Public Employment Agency https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co/Paginas/Inicio.aspx where vacancies will be open until next February 20, 2023.

For these jobs, the place of work is the province of Quebec, Montreal county, Canada, There, people with eight years of experience as a vehicle tinker are requested with hours from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm where they will be offered a minimum salary of 12 to 15 million pesos.

As soon as the application process with SENA begins, the applicants will go to the offices of the requesting company, which will continue with the selection process of the people who meet the specifications of the position to proceed with the hiring.