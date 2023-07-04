SENA students in Cali do not attend classes for being victims of robberies

Crime seems to overwhelm the institutional response capacity in Cali, and a very worrying sign of this aspect is affecting young students.

At the headquarters of the National Learning Service located in the El Pondaje neighborhood, commune 13 in the capital of Valle, a disturbing dropout rate is increasing.

This has to do with the fact that SENA students in the eastern part of the capital of the Valley denounce the serious insecurity they experience daily by thieves. Up to four daily robberies are registered.

A corroborated citizen complaint by members of the interior of SENA ratified this scenario that hits these minors.

The Police stated in this regard:

The head of Children and Adolescents of the Metropolitan Police of Cali, Lieutenant Adriana Corrales, detailed to Telepacífico News the actions that will be implemented to end this situation:

“Based on that anonymous complaint that we have received, the Cali Metropolitan Police through the different specialties of the National Police with the quadrant surveillance model, we started some patrols in the institution and all the investigative capacities are seeking to determine what was what happened and manage to prevent this type of situation,” he said.

“What interests us is the safety of our students and that these situations do not continue to occur. No territory should be off-limits to us as an authority. We, the student citizenship, must inform what happens. Here all the competent authorities are verifying and monitoring our students, ”she added.

Complaint:

A student from this SENA headquarters denounces, through a video, the repeated thefts suffered by students on a daily basis.

The complainant assures that the thieves usually transported by motorcycle to carry out the crime faster. They ask the authorities for protection and security in the area.

“We do not want more colleagues not to continue studying because of the fear and terror that coming here to the center causes them,” said the complainant.

In addition to taking their stolen belongings, many of the victims are physically assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

Many students have decided to stop attending class because of the fear generated by the insecurity in the area.

Another situation that hits students in this sector:

On the other hand, teachers, parents and the community denounce that criminal gangs are charging illegal tolls for students to be able to go to school. These tolls would have a cost of $1,000 and $1,500.

Faced with these cases of insecurity and collection of tolls from students; The Metropolitan Police of Cali is carrying out an accompaniment plan for these institutions so that minors can go to their classrooms without inconvenience.

Finally, the Police carry out campaigns at the entrances of the schools, providing brochures where some recommendations are given to the students.

