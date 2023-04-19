Home » Senate approves in second debate the bill against fracking
News

Senate approves in second debate the bill against fracking

by admin
Senate approves in second debate the bill against fracking

The project to prohibit fracking in Colombia, promoted by the Government of Gustavo Petro, is one step closer to having the green light from Congress after the Senate approved it this Tuesday in the second debate, so it must now go to the House of Representatives.

Fracking has been a controversial issue in recent years in Colombia, especially after former President Iván Duque promised that this technique would not be carried out in the country. but then your government will endorse the pilots to assess the social and environmental impacts to develop fracturing in the future.

Faced with this, the Petro executive was strongly against this technique that allows the extraction of shale gas, a type of hydrocarbon found in layers of rock at great depth, although for the moment no legislative measure has been advanced to stop exploration projects that are already underway.

What did the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development say about this project?

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, celebrated that “At this moment, the ban on fracking and unconventional deposits is approved in plenary session of the Senate.”

The Ministry of the Interior also highlighted the approval of the second debate: “We continue the path towards a greener Colombia, focused on water and life.”

