The Belluno Senator Luca De Carlo (FdI) is the new president of the Industry, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture and Agri-food Production Commission of Palazzo Madama. De Carlo, mayor of Calalzo, was elected with 14 votes. According to reports, two votes more than the necessary number of the majority of 12. Senators Gisella Naturale (M5s) and Giorgio Maria Bergesio (Lega) are the vice-presidents of the commission.

“I want to send my best wishes for a good job to the presidents of the Industry, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture and Agri-food Production Commission of the Senate of the Republic Luca De Carlo and of the Agriculture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Mirco Carloni, to whom I renew the full and total availability of the Confederation of Agricultural Producers for constant confrontation and loyal collaboration, with the aim of contributing to reversing the trend of great suffering in which our head physician has been suffering for some time ». This was stated by the president of Copagri Franco Verrascina, congratulating the two parliamentarians elected at the top of the committees that will deal with agriculture.

“I am sure that with the two presidents we will be able to carry on the fruitful dialogue and confrontation established in recent years, always keeping the bar right on the protection of agricultural producers and the entire national agri-food sector, in the interest of the economy of the country and of all the citizens; in fact, there are many issues inherent to national and EU agricultural policies that require effective collaboration that can help relaunch an asset of fundamental importance, which is the primary one ”, concludes Verrascina.