Over 500 bills have been filed in this early legislature in the Chamber and the Senate, but among those destined to be discussed there is undoubtedly the one presented by the Senator of FI Maurizio Gasparri which aims to modify the recognition of the legal capacity of the conceived .

Gasparri, bill to recognize the rights of the child

Recognize the legal capacity of the conceived. This is in fact the objective of the bill presented on 13 October by the Italian senator. A bill destined to be discussed since it proposes to modify article 1 of the Civil Code, which provides for the recognition of the acquisition of legal capacity “from the moment of birth”. According to the Italian legal system, the rights that the law recognizes in favor of the unborn child are “subordinated to the event of birth”.

According to the opposition, the rationale behind Law 194 on voluntary termination of pregnancy would be questioned. A bill that the opposition already defines as “anti-abortion” and which would be “aggravated” by the other text, always signed by Gasparri, with which it is proposed to establish the “Day of the unborn child”. “Unheard of” proposals, comments the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi.

There are 338 proposals in the Chamber and 181 in the Senate

But the issues addressed in these bills are many. In the 338 bills received in Montecitorio and in the 181 texts received in Palazzo Madama, it is asked to set up commissions of inquiry, theme days, and to include the protection of sporting activity in the Constitution. But there are also issues such as the end of life, the protection of animals, strictures on cannabis, the obligation to use a helmet on a bike for under 14s. For senators and deputies with one or more legislatures behind them, it is often a re-proposal of texts already presented in past legislatures, but there are also some news.

The most prolific in the Senate, for now, is Gasparri himself, who has deposited 17 bills that concern, in addition to the modification of Article 1 of the civil code on the recognition of the rights of the child, even more severe measures on cannabis, the introduction of the crime of surrogacy, the reinstatement of November 4 as a national holiday and the establishment of the “Day of nascent life”.