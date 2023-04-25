Senate gives first yes to reducing congressional salaries

Yesterday, with 16 votes, the project that modifies the salary regime of congressmen was approved in the first debate in the First Committee of the Senate. The author of the initiative, Senator Jonathan Pulido Hernández, maintained that if approved “we will save Colombia about $9 billion each year.”

He added that “the project not only reduces the salaries of the congressmen, but also of the high positions of the State.”

This project is one more of a series of initiatives to lower the salary of congressmen, which has sunk nearly 18 times, since it is tied to the annual increase that is made to state officials, currently making earn $37,900,000 per month.

Considering the difficulty of reducing the salary of congressmen, on the one hand, because it is not easy to reach consensus so that they legislate against their benefits and, on the other, because a constitutional reform project is more complicated to get approved, since requires eight debates, Senator Pulido presented an organic bill.

The initiative adds a paragraph to Law 4 of 1992, in which it establishes that the salary will be made up of a basic allowance and representation expenses, which must not exceed 25 minimum wages.

In other words, if Pulido’s formula is applied today, congressmen would not earn more than $29 million a month.

LThe reduction in the salary of congressmen, its freezing or that it grows in a lesser proportion, is part of the so-called self-regulation of Congress that some parliamentarians have proposed in recent years, as well as from civil society. In that ‘bag’, it is also proposed to limit consecutive terms in Parliament, assemblies and councils to three; lower the age of legislators, set at more than 30 years to be a senator and more than 25 years to occupy seats in the House of Representatives and shorten the legislative recess.

In days gone by, the First Committee of the Senate approved the draft legislative act that reduces the recess in the second period of the legislature, which would not begin on March 16, as is currently the case, but on February 16. The initiative of the Conservative Party now goes to the plenary session of the upper house for its sixth debate, corresponding to the second round.

Now with the approval of Senator Hernández’s project, the expectation of those who consider that the salary earned by congressmen is excessive, more than 32 minimum wages, revives.

Background against

Last year at the beginning of this Congress, four projects were filed to lower the salary of legislators or make it grow moderately by tying it to the annual CPI, however three sank, leaving a bad taste among those who call for a self-reform in the Legislative.

One of the constitutional reform initiatives was from the Democratic Center, with the objective of reducing the number of members of Congress and making a salary reduction for congressmen.

The initiative, which managed to be approved in two debates in the Senate, proposed that the salary of congressmen would not exceed 23 monthly minimum wages as of 2026; In addition, it would not be taken into account to define the salaries of other public officials.

In a transitory article, the project also established that congressmen and high command of the State would have a 20% tax on salary from 2022 to 2026.

The then liberal senator Rodrigo Villalba also proposed freezing the salary of legislators for a term of 5 years.

“This automatic increase that the Comptroller certifies every year with that formula also generates a debate on the matter, and the problem is not high salaries, but inequality, the problem that Colombia is one of the most unequal countries in the world. world, the problem is that the increase becomes odious when compared to the increase in the minimum wage,” Villalba said at the time.

Another constitutional reform project was filed by the then senator Ernesto Macías, of the Democratic Center Party. He explained that the salary of the congressmen according to his proposal “is established according to the legal monthly minimum salary in force; the ceiling will be 30 salaries; and the annual readjustment will be equal to the increase in the minimum wage, ”he maintained.

For its part, the Green Alliance Party bench filed a constitutional reform project that also sought to put a cap on what congressmen and public servants earn with high emoluments.