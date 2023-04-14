Apparently there are irregularities in the signing of various agreements between the Upper House and the company Dicitec SEMSAS

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary inquiry against Republic senators to be determined, and officials of the Administrative and Financial Directorate of Congressto establish alleged irregularities that are would have presented at the celebration of several inter-administrative agreements signed with the company Dicitec S.E.M. S.A.S.

The Disciplinary Instruction Chamber indicated that the complaints of Senator Jota Pe Hernández about anomalies in the pre-contractual stagesof celebration and execution of contracts subscribed for the production of contents of the congress channelin which the principles of the administrative function and of this kind of employment relationshipas well as a possible undue interest and a possible patrimonial detriment.

In the same way, the control entity will validate the information of the agreements in order to clarify the reasons why offers of extemporaneous way, the existence of documents without certification of compliance that were processed and the rationale for outsourcingamong other.

The Public Ministry He maintained that it is necessary to clear up the doubt about who or who could be the compromised servers in the target behaviors of inquiry, for which reason he requested to carry out tests leading to the identification and individualization thereof.