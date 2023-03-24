Home News Senator Alirio Barrera cites a debate on political control due to the financial crisis of the IPS due to non-payment
Senator Alirio Barrera cites a debate on political control due to the financial crisis of the IPS due to non-payment

Senator Alirio Barrera cites a debate on political control due to the financial crisis of the IPS due to non-payment

Senator Alirio Barrera denounced, in the Seventh Constitutional Commission, million-dollar debts of the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health -ADRES, to the IPS, EPS, and other health entities; This is because there is no current contract for the audit of claims, that is, there is no one to process the collections from the provider entities.

Points out Senator Barrera, who has received hundreds of complaints from the IPS, because today there is no one to respond to them for the portfolio that is getting much bigger every day.

In this sense, the Senator asked the Seventh Commission to summon the director of the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health -ADRES, Félix León Martínez, to a debate on political control, so that he responds to various questions.

Among the questions that the congressman asks is the lack of a contract to carry out the audits of the claims that are filed with that entity.

“What happened to the Adres LP-008-2022 process, which as of March 8 had not been awarded and that at this time, there is no entity hired to carry out the country’s audit process, generating tremendous delays, congestion and the possibility of legal action by the claimant entities” stressed the legislator.

But, according to the document through which the control debate was requested, “there are no clear explanations regarding the delay in the contracting process.”

In said document, the measures to begin to comply with the debts to the IPS are questioned.

Finally, Barrera made a strong call for attention, assuring that, as it is in the health reform project, the Adres would be called upon to assume the health audit of the entire country, but they are not capable of fulfilling the tasks that they have described today.

Source: Communications Senator Alirio Barrera

