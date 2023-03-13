Senator Gloria Inés Flórez, elected by the Pacto Histórico coalition, was in Valledupar for the second Binational Meeting between Colombian and Venezuelan businessmen that was held last Friday with the aim of consolidating the reactivation of the economy in this border area.

On Saturday, Flórez Schneider defended the reforms that the government of President Gustavo Petro has presented during an event organized by the Colombia Humana party in an event hall.

We are in Cesar, talking about the importance of the CAMBIO reforms to make Colombia a #PotenciaMundialDeLaVida. Power, strength and popular support will be essential in our government to build a better country for everyone. pic.twitter.com/5GuRgH07sK — Gloria Flórez (@GloriaFlorezSI) March 11, 2023

The most controversial project in recent weeks has been to reform the health system, but the congresswoman from Bumanguesa explained to Cesarean supporters that she will vote in favor of the modifications proposed by Minister Carolina Corcho.