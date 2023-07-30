Senator Introduces Bill Requiring Foreigners to Pay Entry Bond to Prevent Illegal Stay in the US

Ohio Senator Introduces Bill to Impose Entry Fees on Foreigners

MIAMI—Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance has introduced a bill that could potentially require foreigners to pay entry fees ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 in order to enter the United States. The intention behind this measure is to deter individuals from staying in the country illegally.

Legal experts have weighed in on the controversial proposal, asserting that it does not violate the Constitution. María Herrera Mellado, a migration specialist lawyer, emphasized that national security entities possess the absolute power to establish new conditions to prevent the illegal breaking of immigration laws. When asked about the proposal’s constitutionality, immigration lawyer Santiago Alpizar stated that the measure does not prohibit free movement, but rather conditions it upon the payment of a security guarantee. Alpizar pointed out that such migration policies are commonly employed by countries worldwide.

However, the proposed bill has its detractors. Mellado acknowledged that the measure would have an impact on tourism and might reduce the number of individuals coming to study in the United States due to the added cost of the entry fee. She argued that purchasing plane tickets and covering university expenses is already expensive, and the imposition of a bail would only compound these costs.

The proposed bill will be subject to discussion in the US Congress, and its approval will ultimately depend on votes rather than a prior legal evaluation.

The bill specifically targets non-immigrants, which encompasses various visa categories including tourists, students, work visitors, religious envoys, and individuals with temporary work visas. The entry fee would be determined based on the amount approved by legislation. Notably, the plan would not affect individuals seeking visas related to domestic violence or those who have been victims or witnesses of a crime.

Senator Vance defended his proposal, emphasizing that while America is a welcoming nation, it is also a nation of laws. He expressed concern over the millions of people who have abused the visa system and circumvented the legal immigration process.

Under the proposed legislation, if a person leaves the country, the entry fee would be refunded; otherwise, the funds would be utilized by the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration Detention and Enforcement Account to cover the costs of detaining and deporting foreigners who overstay their visas. Senator Vance believes that this measure would bring much-needed stability to the immigration system.

The senator cited a project implemented by former President Donald Trump in 2020, targeting 24 countries, primarily in Africa, to address the issue of expired visas. He proposes expanding upon this initiative to tackle the problem of approximately 700,000 individuals who have let their visas expire while in the United States, thus staying illegally.

This bill has sparked intense debate over its implications and effectiveness in addressing illegal immigration. It remains to be seen how it will progress in the US Congress and whether it will ultimately be enacted into law.

