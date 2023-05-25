Senator Motoa requests a Council of Ministers for southwestern Colombia

Valle del Cauca senator Carlos Fernando Motoa alerted about the difficult situation that the Colombian southwest is going through in terms of infrastructure, energy crisis, security, mobility, among others, and urgently requested a Council of Ministers to address various events that are cause for concern in these regions.

“Nariño completes five months without a solution to the landslide in Rosas, Cauca, which keeps it isolated from the rest of Colombia; Valle del Cauca and Quindío have been disconnected for almost two months due to the state of the bridges that connect both departments. Likewise, Buenaventura completes several days of strikes and violence that keep the port, its inhabitants and national commerce in suspense,” said the Radical Change congressman.

In addition, now the southwestern part of the country was deprived of gas in a scenario of inflation and high prices for gasoline.

“This situation will affect the cost of living of all the inhabitants. Commerce, industry and all citizens will be seriously affected,” explained Motoa.

Call of attention

Given this, the Senator makes a strong call to the National Government to look at the entire Colombian southwest.

“What is the National Government up to? We call on President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez to prioritize our region. Otherwise, the energy, infrastructure and security crisis will deepen,” Motoa said.

“It cannot be that the Historical Pact only serves the Colombian Pacific to win elections. We request a Council of Ministers and their permanence in the southwest until solutions are identified,” the congressman requested.

