Home » Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan presented a plan for relief in electricity bills
News

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan presented a plan for relief in electricity bills

by admin
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan presented a plan for relief in electricity bills

Web Desk: Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami presented a viable plan to relieve 2.43 million Pakistanis from high electricity bills, according to the plan, 300 units instead of 200 units for domestic consumers. A concessional limit should be set which will give them 16 rupees per unit of electricity and this will reduce the electricity bill of 2 crore 43 lakh consumers out of 2 crore 8 crore household consumers, with a total expenditure of Rs 326 billion per year.
According to the plan presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, 100 billion rupees from the 2000 billion rupees budget of the army, 100 billion rupees from the 1500 billion rupees budget of PSDP, state institutions like railways, PI A. Institutions like Steel Mill and WAPDA, which are running at a loss, for which 350 billion rupees have been allocated, if 100 billion are taken from them, there is no need to go to an IMF.

See also  Ivrea, accident on the motorway, three people injured

You may also like

Elderly Woman Thrown Out Window by Grandson: Shocking...

Victims and those appearing presented observations before the...

“Masters”. A female revolution in Madrid, from Fede...

Maduro would be willing to exchange political prisoners...

Truckers in New Jersey at Risk of Losing...

The access road to the Los Picachos ecological...

China International Fair for Trade in Services Global...

Mediterranean University – Articles – Agriculture

7 tips to take care of your cell...

Powerball Jackpot Increases to $420 Million for Saturday,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy