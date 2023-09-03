Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan presented a plan for relief in electricity bills

Web Desk: Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami presented a viable plan to relieve 2.43 million Pakistanis from high electricity bills, according to the plan, 300 units instead of 200 units for domestic consumers. A concessional limit should be set which will give them 16 rupees per unit of electricity and this will reduce the electricity bill of 2 crore 43 lakh consumers out of 2 crore 8 crore household consumers, with a total expenditure of Rs 326 billion per year.

According to the plan presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, 100 billion rupees from the 2000 billion rupees budget of the army, 100 billion rupees from the 1500 billion rupees budget of PSDP, state institutions like railways, PI A. Institutions like Steel Mill and WAPDA, which are running at a loss, for which 350 billion rupees have been allocated, if 100 billion are taken from them, there is no need to go to an IMF.

