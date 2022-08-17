Senator Niccolò Ghedini died. Born in Padua in 1959, Ghedini was Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyer for a long time and since 2001 a member of parliament with Forza Italia.

Graduated in law in Ferrara, in the eighties he participated in the defense of Marco Furlan, one of the two members, together with Wolfgang Abel, of the couple responsible for a series of murders, which collectively signed themselves as Ludwig.

He began to do politics in the seventies in the Youth Front, a youth organization of the Italian Social Movement, then moving on to the Italian Liberal Party. Secretary of the Union of Italian Criminal Chambers in the mid-nineties, in the second council chaired by Gaetano Pecorella and in the first chaired by Giuseppe Frigo, he approached Forza Italia and Silvio Berlusconi, of whom he became personal lawyer.

In 2001 he was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in the ranks of Forza Italia in the single-member constituency of Este, in 2006 he was elected to the Senate, in 2008 to the Chamber and in 2013 to the Senate. Since 2005 he has held the position of regional coordinator of Forza Italia in Veneto.

The memory of the Knight, Brunetta and Rotondi

«Our Niccolò left us. It does not seem possible to us but unfortunately it is so. Our pain is great, immense, we can hardly believe it: three days ago we worked together again ». Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, writes it on facebook, remembering the blue senator and his historic lawyer Niccolò Ghedini. ‘What can we say about him? A great, very dear friend, an exceptional professional, cultured and highly intelligent, of infinite generosity. We will miss you immensely, and we wonder how we can do without you. Dear Niccolò, dearest Niccolò, we loved you so much, we will always love you », he adds. “Goodbye, bye. For us you are always here, among us, in our hearts. A strong, very strong hug ”, concludes Berlusconi.

«Ghedini’s disappearance is a great pain that leaves us all dismayed, even though we know that he had been fighting with the disease for some time. A hug to his family and loved ones. Hi Niccolò, we will miss you. You are and will remain a friend of a lifetime ». Renato Brunetta, Minister for Public Administration, writes it on twitter.

“Farewell to Niccolò Ghedini, one of the friends with whom I shared thirty years of political history, and one of the most disinterested people who have been alongside Silvio Berlusconi. He fought like a lion, and disappears in the election campaign, like an indomitable fighter who chooses to fall on the field ». This was declared by the vice president of the Fi group in the Chamber, Gianfranco Rotondi.