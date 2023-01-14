The President of the Republic Paul Biya signed a related decree this Friday, January 13, 2023.

From word to deed, the Head of State has just implemented the announcement he made on December 31, 2022 during his message to the Nation. “The senatorial elections to be held in 2023 will be an opportunity to consolidate the decentralization option that we have taken, by renewing the Upper House of our Parliament, which represents the decentralized territorial communities”, he had declared.

In Cameroon, the law of July 14, 2006 sets the conditions for senatorial elections. According to article 3 of the said law, each region is represented in the Senate by 10 senators, seven of whom are elected by indirect universal suffrage on a regional basis and three are appointed by decree of the President of the Republic. The 07 elected senators are re-eligible while the mandate of the 03 appointed senators is renewable. A total of 70 senators will be elected and 30 others appointed by the President of the Republic. The term of office of senators is 5 years.

Conditions of eligibility

Article 9 of the law on the election of senators provides that any candidate for the office of senator must:

– enjoy full civil and political rights and be over 40 on the date of the election;

– be a Cameroonian citizen by origin;

– provide proof of effective residence in the territory of the region concerned.

Method of voting

According to article 07 of the previous law, the ballot for the election of senators is a mixed one-round ballot, comprising a majority system and a system of proportional representation. Indeed, each political party taking part in the election presents a complete list of 07 candidates chosen from among its members. For each seat, there is provided for a titular candidate and a substitute. The titular candidate and the substitute present themselves at the same time before the electoral college. Paragraph 3 of this article specifies that the constitution of each list must take into account the different sociological components of the region. When a list has obtained the absolute majority of the votes cast, it is declared elected and wins all of the 07 seats put up for competition. Senators are elected in each region by an electoral college made up of regional councilors and municipal councillors.

The last senatorial elections date back to March 25, 2018. Marcel Niat Njifenji is the current president of the Senate.

