Senatur and A Todo Pulmón sign an agreement and present the Route of the Colossus

Asuncion, National Radio.-With the aim of implementing joint environmental projects, the Ministry of Tourism and the A Todo Lung Association signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday and officially presented the Route of the Colossus.

It is a new national tourist circuit that seeks to raise awareness about forest conservation. For the Secretary of State, Minister Sofía Montiel stamped her signature and for the private institution, Osvaldo Turlan.

The head of SENATUR described it as a historic day, for the realization of this alliance with A Todo Pulmón, for its trajectory and all the work it does encouraging people to protect our forests. “We want to make this project sustainable,” she said.


