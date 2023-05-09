Home » Senatur and Bancard sign an agreement to promote inns and incorporate technology
by admin
Senatur and Bancard sign an agreement to promote inns and incorporate technology

In order to empower tourist inns with a digital service and comprehensively incorporate payment platforms, the National Secretariat of Tourism and Bancard signed a cooperation agreement on Monday in an act that was attended by Minister Sofía Montiel.

The objective of this agreement is that tourist inns throughout the country can grow through the incorporation of technology and take another step towards financial inclusion.

During the signing, those responsible explained that the establishments that make up the National Program of Tourist Inns registered and authorized in Senatur, will have the integral service of digital payment platforms such as the POS to make payments with credit and debit cards, the Tpago link, payment with QR

