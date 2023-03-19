A wide range of possibilities is offered by the National Secretariat of Tourism to spend Holy Week, both in the capital and in the interior, it can be seen from what Javier Ramirez, Director of Service Translation of SENATUR, said.

People can organize themselves with time and there are several options for Holy Week, in addition to cultural and liturgical activities throughout the country, one looks for a place of nature, relaxation, farm and country tourism. The hotels are also with promotions, both in Asunciòn and in the interior of the country, plan and choose your destination for internal tourism and enjoy with the family, Javier Ramirez mentioned in an interview for Radio Nacional del Paraguay.