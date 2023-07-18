Sendero del Ziruma shines with solar lights: Essmar

With an investment close to $66,000,000, Essmar delivers to the Samarios, a public lighting infrastructure committed to energy efficiency and the environment.

In order to guarantee public lighting most reliable and technological in the city, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar E.S.P.performed the installation of 10 “All in one” solar lights on the Ziruma pedestrian path, phase one. This new lighting park optimizes the lighting system Street lighting for its energy efficiency and contributes to mitigate the perception of darkness over the stations of the place due to the frequent theft of system wiring.

With an investment close to $66,000,000, Essmar delivery to the samaria, an infrastructure of Street lighting committed to energy efficiency and the environment, since the energy consumption of these new lighting does not mean a cost to the Districtsince they work autonomously independent of the energy of the network operator.

In this regard, Leonardo Gonzálezdirector of the area of Public Lighting, maintained that: “In each of the phase one trail stations, two «All in one» type luminaires were installed, which are solar and compact, that is, they have an integrated solar panel, battery, LED module, among others, and thus being able to have better lighting technology for these seasons.

Among the most important benefits we have to are luminaires that will not be affected for the recurring thefts electrical conductors and pipes that affected the sector and generated frequent damage to the initial lighting system of the phase one trail stations; so we are going to have the stations illuminated continuously during the night hours”.

With these actions, Essmar seeks the efficient use of energy and the well-being of the community through projects that contribute to a Santa Marta more sustainable.

