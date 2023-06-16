Senegal: the UN calls for an independent investigation after the death of 16 demonstrators – Capsud.net

UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré – The Palais Wilson, in Geneva, headquarters of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

New York, USA, June 13, 2023-The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that it was “deeply concerned” by the evolution of the human rights situation in Senegal after the death of at least sixteen demonstrators between June 1 and 3 and sees “a dark precedent” in the use of firearms by the police against demonstrators, lamented the OHCHR in a press release.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) also called for an “independent investigation” into the deaths of these demonstrators. The services of High Commissioner Volker Türk have taken note of the decision of the Senegalese authorities to open investigations, “we ask to ensure that these are rapid, independent and thorough”, declared during a conference of regular UN press in Geneva, Seif Magango, OHCHR spokesperson.

For the UN, it is a question of ensuring that anyone found responsible for “useless or disproportionate use of force is accountable, regardless of their status and political affiliation”. In this regard, the High Commission has expressed its readiness to offer assistance on these investigations.

OHCHR laments ‘dark precedent’ for use of firearms against protesters

Senegal was plagued from June 1 to 3 with its worst troubles for years after the condemnation of opponent Ousmane Sonko to two years in prison in a sex scandal. The announcement of the sentence sparked violence which officially left 16 dead, but the NGO Amnesty International estimates the number of dead at 23.

For its part, the High Commissioner evokes “at least” 16 people killed, 350 injured and more than 500 arrested during three days of demonstrations, between June 1 and 3.

The Office of the High Commissioner was also concerned about “continued restrictions” on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Since the demonstrations on June 3, the authorities have refused to authorize at least two other demonstrations, including those planned for Friday and Saturday. For the UN, it is the primary responsibility of the Senegalese authorities to preserve the country’s long-standing respect for democratic traditions and the rule of law.





OHCHR therefore calls on Dakar to guarantee the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, as well as the right to information. It is also about ensuring that journalists can exercise their profession freely and safely, especially in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Suspension of the private channel Walfadjiri TV

“We are also concerned about the continued restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly following the protests,” the High Commissioner said.

He mentions in particular the case of Walfadjiri TV, a private channel which covered the demonstrations live and which was suspended on June 1 “without clear legal justification and has still not been reinstated to this day”.

The government also ordered the suspension of a crowdfunding campaign intended to support the Dakar press group “during the period when it cannot operate”, Magango added.

In addition, access to mobile Internet services was also restricted between June 1 and June 6. For the UN, the restrictions on internet access, which had been justified by the government to put an end to “the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages must be based on an unambiguous and publicly accessible law”. “These restrictions must be necessary to achieve a legitimate aim, as defined in human rights law, and be proportionate to that legitimate aim and non-discriminatory.”

More broadly, OHCHR reaffirms its willingness to continue working with the Senegalese government, civil society and other partners to strengthen the protection of human rights in this West African country.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for UN Info.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)