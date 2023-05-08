Senior Ethics Committee, Kim Jae-won and Tae Young-ho cannot conclude the disciplinary action… 10-day reexamination

Reexamination of Kim Jae-won and Tae Young-ho on the afternoon of the 10th by the Ethics Committee

Kim and Tae, “The Ethics Committee calling stage… I have no intention of voluntarily resigning”

People's Power Supreme Commissioner Tae Young-ho is leaving the company after completing his vocation at the Central Ethics Committee held at the People's Power Central Party in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 8th. 2023.05.08.

On the 8th, the People’s Power Central Ethics Committee deliberated on whether to discipline the top members Kim Jae-won and Tae Young-ho, but could not come to a conclusion. The Ethics Committee announced that it would hold another meeting on the afternoon of the 10th and discuss disciplinary measures.

The Ethics Committee held a meeting at the central party building in Yeouido, Seoul at 4:00 pm on the same day and lasted for about 5 hours. Right after the meeting, Ethics Committee Chairman Hwang Jeong-geun told reporters, “The two top members explained their position for about two hours, and accordingly discussed the reason for the disciplinary action with the members.” There is a part, so we decided to take about two days to confirm the facts.” The 4th meeting will be held on the afternoon of the 10th and the level of disciplinary action will be reviewed again.

It seems that the transcript of remarks suggesting the presidential office’s involvement in nominations, which has recently been highly controversial, has been settled. When asked, “Do you have plans to call Chief Lee Jin-bok as a witness?” Chairman Hwang replied, “Because the statements of the two (Jin-bok Lee and Young-ho Tae) match, there is nothing more to confirm.” Prior to the Ethics Committee’s calling, Tae said on his social media account, “I can assure you, that Lee Jin-bok, senior secretary for political affairs, has never mentioned to me about the nomination or the highest position.”

However, it is judged that additional explanations are needed for Supreme Council member Tae’s △Jeju 4·3 Incident as a branch of North Korea’s Kim Il-sung △JMS Democratic Party’s remarks or Supreme Council Member Kim’s △Opposition to the 5/18 Spirit Constitution △Reverend Kwang-Hoon Jeon’s remarks on the right-wing unification of the world. interpreted as falling

Chairman Hwang explained, “The way to explain is to attend, state your position, and submit dozens of statements of explanation, but this is a self-assertion.” “Whether it is a statement, objective data, or a newspaper article, we need data. There must be supporting data to confirm (disciplinary action),” he said.

People's Power Supreme Commissioner Kim Jae-won is attending the Ethics Committee held at the People's Power Central Party in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 8th. 2023.05.08.

For this reason, the party’s attention is focused on the voluntary resignation of the two highest members. Regarding this, Chairman Hwang said, “It is difficult to answer because I cannot predict whether such a thing will happen.”

However, it seems that there will be no resignation of the two supreme council members. Supreme Commissioner Kim said to reporters after calling the Ethics Committee that day, “Now is the stage of faithfully voicing the ethics committee’s request,” and said, “I have never heard from anyone about whether or not to voluntarily resign.” Tae, meeting with reporters before attending the Ethics Committee meeting, said, “If I were in the position of voluntarily resigning, I would have made it clear before coming to the Ethics Committee.”