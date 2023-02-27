Senior high school girl’s father responded angrily because of her 100-day swearing-in and passionate speech: Please respect our pride

“No one is born weak, no one is destined to be an arrow”

“We may not succeed, but we must never regret”

On February 24, a middle school in Sangzhi County, Hunan Province held a 100-day sprint swearing-in meeting for the college entrance examination. A representative of a senior high school student made a passionate speech, “The campus is really dark at 6 o’clock in the morning, but the score of more than 600 points really It’s very bright.”

However, some netizens’ attention was diverted, and they stared at her expression the whole time. Some people said that her gritted teeth looked ugly. Regarding the girl’s demeanor and performance, some other netizens also expressed different opinions, “Whether it’s quiet, middle school two, or hysterical, they are all normal states for children of this age.” What do you think?

The girl’s father was interviewed by the media, and when he mentioned his daughter, his words were full of pride. “She has never been urged to do homework since the first grade of elementary school. She is proud in our eyes and in the eyes of the teacher.”

Regarding some harsh comments from netizens, the girl’s father also said that anyone who wants to struggle should be able to understand this situation after going through the third year of high school, and I still hope that everyone can respect their daughter.