Senior Pentagon Official Calls Congressional UFO Hearing ‘Insulting’

This week three retired US servicemen testified about their experiences with unidentified flying objects, saying the US government knows more about the issue than it reveals to the public.

A senior Pentagon official criticized the hearing held this week in the US Congress, where three retired soldiers testified about their experiences with unidentified flying objects and assured that the country’s government knows more about the issue than it reveals to the public.

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick wrote a letter on his Linkedin social network, released this Friday by the media, in which he described the exposed statements as “insulting» for employees who investigate paranormal sightings.

“I cannot let yesterday’s hearing go by without sharing how insulting it was to the officials of the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community who chose to join AARO,” says the letter, referring to the Office of Anomaly Resolution in All The Domains (AARO), an institution headed by Kirkpatrick whose goal is to centralize UFO investigations.

On the other hand, he criticized much of the testimony of David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence official who accused the US government of hiding a “multi-decade” program to collect and reverse engineer UFOs. According to Kirkpatrick, “AARO has yet to find any credible evidence to support allegations of any reverse engineering programs for non-human technology.”

