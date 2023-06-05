Senior U.S. State Department Official Arrives in Beijing

04.06.2023



The U.S. State Department’s assistant secretary of state for East Asian affairs arrived in Beijing on Sunday and is due to meet the following week. Washington has sought to strengthen communication with China amid tensions in U.S.-China relations.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The US State Department issued a statement on Saturday saying that Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink (Daniel Kritenbrink) will conduct consultations on “core issues in bilateral relations”. He was accompanied by Sarah Beran, senior director for China and Taiwan affairs at the White House National Security Council.

The official meeting with Kleitenbrink will begin on Monday. A U.S. State Department spokesman said that while in Beijing, Kleitenbrink would continue to raise human rights issues as usual and would continue to work on the fundamental freedoms of the Chinese people.

The day Klattenbrink arrived coincided with the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China. On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement commemorating the memory, saying “the bravery of those who died will not be forgotten, but will continue to inspire the world to pursue these principles.” Discussion of the Tiananmen crackdown on the pro-democracy movement is taboo in China and heavily censored on social media.

Kleitenbrink’s itinerary through June 10 will also visit New Zealand to participate in the US-New Zealand Strategic Dialogue.

last month,CIA Director Burns Visits China. A U.S. official said Burns stressed the “importance of open communication in the intelligence field” with Chinese dialogue partners.However, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin criticized theChina rejects military talks。

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken postponed a trip to China in February after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace.trigger a diplomatic crisis。

(Reuters)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.