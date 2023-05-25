Seniors and home workers demonstrate in Bergheim – Rhineland – news

Oldest protester just turned 90

90 years old had to Ruth Christa Flock until she found a reason to go to a demonstration for the first time. It was her birthday two weeks ago, now she’s sitting in the middle of the hustle and bustle with her walker. Around them, more than 30 residents and employees of the Haus Rosental senior center call in Bonn again and again loudly: “Sali must stay” .

It hurt her personally that 27-year-old Salimatou Diallo was to be expelled, says Flöck. Many just call her Sali and her Sali is a young woman who has arrived in Germany and even passed her exam to become a nursing assistant. And now an authority comes along and simply wants to expel her, but the 90-year-old resident of the senior citizens’ center doesn’t want to accept that.

Facility manager has no understanding of bureaucracy

Peter Gauchel is also angry. The head of the Haus Rosental senior center in Bonn cannot understand why Salimatou should leave Germany. She has been working at his facility for two years. “Salimatou was a victim in her native Guinea and apparently she is now becoming an easy victim here as well, so that the number of successful expulsions can be met.” criticizes Gauchel.

His house urgently needs qualified nursing staff like the young woman. “When bureaucracy overrides the reality of life and takes off, then something is not right in this country” , says Gauchel. Because it cannot be that on the one hand nurses are poached from abroad, but on the other hand a woman who is already integrated is to be expelled because the law provides for it.

District Administrator shows understanding for protests

Four years ago, Diallo fled a country where violence against women is commonplace after a forced marriage. However, her application for asylum was rejected at the end of 2022. As a result, the immigration authorities responsible for the Rhein-Erft district (Diallo lives in Wesseling) announced that they would lift the toleration.

The woman must return to her home country. During the demonstration, District Administrator Frank Rock signals understanding for the demonstrators. However, his authority does not make the laws that his employees also have to abide by.

Deportation has not yet been finally decided

However, the district administrator promised the senior citizens and employees that the case would now be examined again in detail. They are already in contact with Salimatou Diallo’s lawyer for this. Rock explained that he also did not want the young woman to have to return to Guinea.

However, the head of the senior citizens’ center, Peter Gauchel, fears that in the end, despite all the positive signals, the deportation could still take place. “And then they say here, we did everything, but there was no other choice. That’s why we will continue to press until Sali can stay.”

