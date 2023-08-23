Seniors receiving final Social Security retirement payment for August, up to $4,555

Seniors Set to Receive Last Social Security Retirement Payment for August

Tomorrow, Wednesday, seniors who have delayed their retirement until the age of 70 will receive the final payment for the month of August. This payment, totaling up to $4,555 dollars, marks the third and last round of payments scheduled for this month.

The first two rounds of payments were shipped on August 9 and 16, with the first round going to individuals born before the 10th of any month, and the second round being sent to those born between the 11th and 20th of any month. Now, it is the turn of recipients born on or after the 21st of any month to receive their payment.

Although recipients only receive one check each month, the distributions are split into three installments to coincide with the period of the month in which they were born.

The maximum amount of money retirees can receive varies depending on factors such as their age at retirement, the duration of their Social Security contributions, and the total amount of money they have contributed to the program during their working years.

Individuals who start receiving Social Security retirement benefits at age 62, the earliest age possible, receive the lowest maximum monthly payment, which can be as much as $2,572. Those who retire at the normal age of 67 receive the highest maximum payment of $3,627.

However, if someone chooses to wait until the age of 70, the maximum age allowed, they can receive the higher monthly payment of up to $4,555, as per the Social Security Administration.

It is important to note that these payments only correspond to the month of August and are part of a larger retirement benefits scheme. For more information on future payments and the Social Security program, readers are encouraged to visit the Social Security Administration’s official website.

Keep reading for more articles related to Social Security, including updates on September payments and the potential impact of reforms being discussed in Congress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

