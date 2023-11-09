Sensational discovery near the “royal tomb” of Seddin

The dimensions of the house suggest its function as a meeting building. Evidence for this includes, among other things, the large-format stones that were found in the wall graves as a kind of stone base. The walls of the building consisted of wooden planks and wattle and daub with clay plaster. Due to the estimated building height of seven meters, it is assumed that there were additional floors for living and storage. There was a fireplace centrally located inside the western half of the building. A miniature vessel was recovered on the northern long wall, which is interpreted as a ritual sacrifice. So far, an entrance in the south wall has been identified. According to the 14C data, the building dates from the 10th to the 9th century BC. BC and is therefore only slightly older than the burial mound. A second, smaller building, which has not yet been fully excavated, lies directly next to the fully exposed wall grave house.

Since March 2023, the area near the Seddin “King’s Grave” has been researched as part of the cooperation project “Seddin Settlement Environment (SiSe)” of the Brandenburg State Office for Monument Preservation and the Seminar for Prehistory and Protohistory at the Georg-August University of Göttingen. The project is led by the Brandenburg state archaeologist Prof. Dr. F. Schopper and by Dr. Immo Heske from the University of Göttingen. Funding from the German Research Foundation (DFG) allows archaeological excavations of extensive areas for the first time.

Comparable soil findings to Seddin’s house are available from Hamburg-Marmstorf, Klein Bünstorf (Bad Bevensen, Lower Saxony) and Alt Wendischtuhn (Bleckede, Lower Saxony). A wall grave house, also oriented west-east, was recently discovered near Brielow, (district of Potsdam-Mittelmark, Brandenburg). However, all of these buildings are significantly smaller than the Seddin “Hall of the King”. The distribution shows a clearly North German distribution, sometimes near the Elbe, which corresponds well with the cultural character of the horizon on the monumental burial mound.