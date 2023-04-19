Sensational find on the Linz glider airfield

It has a stately appearance: 17 to 28 millimeters long, dark wings and a long, mostly black abdomen. In any case, there is no need to be afraid of the American masonry wasp, because the newcomer is considered to be very peaceful. It has only been detected twice in Austria, in 2002 in Carinthia and in 2013 in Lower Austria. Now, for the first time, the natural history station has also succeeded in doing so for Upper Austria.

Exciting nature

Gudrun Fuss discovered the exotic-looking wasp at a newly created amphibian pond at the Linz-Ost glider airfield. She was able to take a photo, which Martin Schwarz from the Linz Biology Center used to identify and identify the wasp. “Sightings like these impressively show how diverse and exciting our nature is – right on the doorstep of the people of Linz,” says City Councilor Eva Schobesberger (Greens).

Clay is fetched from here as building material for the brood cells – newly created amphibian waters at the Linz-Ost glider airfield.

Spiders as provisions for the brood

The wasp originally comes from North and Central America and has been introduced to Europe several times. The adult animals feed on nectar and live alone. The female collects soft clay with her mouth parts, forms it into balls and builds her nest in areas protected from the weather. There is space for up to 25 brood cells. To feed the brood, each cell is filled with several spiders, which the female has captured and stunned before a single egg is laid on top and the cell sealed.

Waspe will establish itself in Upper Austria

It is to be expected that the American masonry wasp will be found more frequently in the coming years and will continue to establish itself in Upper Austria. The natural history station of the city of Linz accepts reports of finds with a photo by e-mail at [email protected] or at www.naturbeobachtung.at with thanks.

