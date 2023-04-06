Singer Adnan Sami Khan’s brother Junaid Sami Khan has made sensational revelations against Adnan and said that ‘Adnan Sami is a cancer’.

Adnan Sami Khan’s brother Junaid Sami Khan, in a post on the social networking site, said that Adnan lied that he was born in the UK while he was born on August 15, 1969 in Rawalpindi, our mother is Pakistani and he Adnan has also lied that she was born in India.

Junaid Sami Khan wrote about the singer’s weight loss journey that Adnan’s gastric bypass fee was also paid by our father while he has doubts regarding the fee.

Junaid reveals that Adnan Sami failed in O-levels in 1986 and his degree is fake, he lies that he has a law degree from UK while he has a private BA from Punjab University.

Junaid wrote that Adnan did not even discuss his marital affairs with his second wife Saba Galadari and presented inappropriate videos to all India and alleged that it was the work of an acquaintance of Saba. She was unconscious.

Addressing Adnan’s current wife Roya, Junaid said, “I wonder how you can live with such a person.” She wrote that Adnan kidnapped her 3-year-old son Azaan Sami Khan in 1997 and took him to Dubai, Canada. and later moved to America,

In his post, Junaid wrote about the singer’s Indian citizenship that there is no doubt that he loves India, this country has made him who he is, but it also had a price. I could not stop, drive around in expensive cars, all this in Pakistan.

Junaid Sami Khan skeptically told Adnan Sami that Mir Abhai could have helped me in the field of singing, many people say that my voice is better than Adnan but Adnan did not launch me in India, today I am at home. Adnan Sami Khan is the main reason for sitting and doing nothing.

He wrote at the end that he understands the feelings of Pakistanis when they say that our late father Arshad Sami was a hero in the anti-Indian war and now Adnan has become an Indian himself.