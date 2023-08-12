Sense of smell linked to better memory: Scientific research

Most people consider the sense of smell to be less important than the other five senses. Research suggests that this sense is important not only for recognizing food, flowers and other objects, but also for enhancing memory.

USA Today has released a report in this regard.

A new study has determined whether memory can be strengthened by stimulating the sense of smell.

According to the study, published in the journal Frontiers Neurosciences, elderly people who were exposed to a particular smell during sleep performed better on a verbal memory test. In addition, they improved performance in the brain pathway that supports memory.

“This is an important first step in showing how the very simple enrichment of smell can affect memory, or at least prevent it from being lost,” said Leslie Kay, professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Chicago. Can.’

Many neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, schizophrenia and depression, develop before the sense of smell is impaired.

It has long been known that damage to the sense of smell, whether due to aging or from toxins, smoking and severe nasal congestion, contributes to memory loss.

‘As we age, memory keeps pace with the ability to smell,’ says Michael Levine, professor of neuroscience and behavior at the University of California, Irvine.

Of course, this was not a large study and it examined 43 healthy volunteers between the ages of 60 and 85.

Half of the participants were exposed to the scent for two hours each night for four months. These people’s verbal memory was 226 percent better than those who were not exposed to the smell. Brain scans of these people also showed a difference.

Why does this happen?

There is a biological rationale for the connection between memory function and the sense of smell. The olfactory system in the brain is a connection or two away from the area involved in perception, and in fact the two areas are close to each other. While the olfactory and auditory systems are far away.

According to Levin, smell is the only sense that has a direct route to the center of memory and consequently has a greater influence on memory than the other five senses.

Levin and the research team were surprised to see improvements in verbal memory. Most of the people are unable to recognize the perfume, they know that such and such perfume is good, but they cannot recognize the smell of rose or cinnamon etc.

A recent study of elderly people with dementia found that exposing them to 40 different scents twice a day significantly improved their memory.

Of course, extensive testing and research is needed to confirm the idea that stimulating the brain with different scents enhances memory or slows down cognitive decline.

Stimulating the sense of smell is more important than ever.

In this context, says Leslie Key, ‘Corona has increased the risk of loss of sense of smell. About 15 million people lost their sense of smell for months after contracting Covid-19, although not permanently, which could put them at risk of cognitive problems later in the brain, the study found.

He says: ‘I think it’s really important to focus on the health of the sense of smell right now.’

Even a mild form of Covid-19 can cause problems in the parts of the brain associated with the sense of smell, suggesting that a wave of dementia may follow Covid-19.

Which fragrance is good for improving memory?

‘The type of fragrance doesn’t matter much,’ says Levine. Of course, it is not right to combine different fragrances, but the more variety of fragrances, the better.’

According to them, whether a person is asleep or awake does not affect the perception of the scent, but using a diffuser at night is in any case easier than opening a bottle of perfume twice a day and trying to smell it. .

“Smells don’t disturb sleep,” Levin says. Bright light, sound and touch wake people up. ‘But people don’t wake up to the smell – even if it’s frying meat.’

According to Levin, the brain needs different stimuli, especially with age.

Older people with cataracts need surgery to improve their vision. People who have hearing problems should use hearing aids.

After nationwide quarantines and shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone needs to increase their social connections. Exercise and healthy eating are essential elements of life.

Now researchers recommend that we add olfactory stimulation to the list of activities we do to fight brain aging.

