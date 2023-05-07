Home » Sensi to Salvini on tweet about Cottarelli, ‘this says he is a minister’
Sensi to Salvini on tweet about Cottarelli, ‘this says he is a minister’

Sensi to Salvini on tweet about Cottarelli, ‘this says he is a minister’

Rome, 7 May. (beraking latest news) – “He says he is a minister”. Thus Filippo Sensi of the Pd comments on Matteo Salvini’s tweet on Carlo Cottarelli. “Come on another one,” wrote the minister. …

