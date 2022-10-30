On the 28th, DW quoted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan as saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia.

On the 27th, Faisal and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the fourth meeting of the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Diplomatic Subcommittee via video. After the meeting, Faisal told Arab Satellite TV that “today’s talks are taking place at an important time, just before the Chinese President is expected to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. It added that Saudi Arabia was also “making final arrangements” for the summit between China and Arab states. He also called China and Saudi Arabia a “historic and solid relationship”.

On the 28th, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “there is currently no information to provide.”

This is the second time this year that Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia.

As early as August this year, it was reported that Xi Jinping would visit Saudi Arabia, and it was said that the Saudi authorities would also prepare a grand welcome ceremony to receive Xi Jinping in a high-profile manner.

If the trip takes place, it will be the third country Xi has visited since the outbreak of the CCP virus three years ago. The first two countries are Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which Xi Jinping visited in September before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Although no specific timetable has been announced, it is widely believed that the timing of Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the potential visit to Saudi Arabia is quite sensitive, at a time when relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States are tense.

The United States expressed disappointment that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied oil nations OPEC+ (OPEC+) had ignored Washington’s request to cut production. .

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the allied oil country OPEC+ announced earlier that starting from November, they will cut crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day, a reduction equivalent to 2% of global demand, which is not small for European and American countries. Energy Information The bureau predicts that oil prices may return to $100 by the end of the year.

In July of this year, U.S. President Biden also flew to Saudi Arabia to visit in person because of the issue of U.S. oil prices, but was greeted coldly by the other party.

After the incident, Biden said to the public that he mentioned the killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi in the United States when he met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed.

Khashoggi was assassinated in the United States in 2018. According to U.S. intelligence investigations, Mohammed was behind the killing of Khashoggi. Biden also called Saudi Arabia a “untouchable” country due to the incident.

And U.S.-China relations have recently been in a dangerous state of plummeting. Since the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August this year, the CCP has held a large-scale military exercise to lock in Taiwan, and unilaterally announced “three cancellations and five suspensions”, a total of eight countermeasures against the United States.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping passed a congratulatory letter to the American non-governmental organization “National Committee on US-China Relations”, saying that strengthening communication and cooperation between China and the United States will help the world stabilize. “China is willing to work with the United States.” The former threw an olive branch to the United States.

The United States will hold midterm elections on the 8th of next month, just a week before the G20 summit. Since Biden’s Democratic Party is in a hurry in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, he may not have the heart to think about the G20 at the moment.

Responsible editor: Tang Jie

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.