Home News [Sensitive Thesaurus]”Giant Panda Cuicui” – China Digital Times
News

[Sensitive Thesaurus]”Giant Panda Cuicui” – China Digital Times

by admin
[Sensitive Thesaurus]”Giant Panda Cuicui” – China Digital Times

CDT file card

title:[Sensitive Thesaurus]”Giant Panda Cuicui”
author:China‘s digital age
source:Weibo
Date of publication:2022.8.25
Subject classification:humiliation
CDS Collection:Hall of Truth
Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The China Digital Age archives only the originals to combat China‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright notice.

On August 18, CCTV news released a video news “the birth of the world‘s heaviest captive giant panda cub”, saying that the giant panda “Cui Cui” at the Shenshuping Base in Wolong gave birth to a cub weighing up to 270.4 grams. “World‘s heaviest cub (captive giant panda)” so far. CCTV News actively invites Weibo netizens to participate in the interaction – “Are you ready to name it?”

The giant panda “Cuicui” was born in 2006 and is 16 years old. In June 2017, he moved to the Shenshuping Base of Wolong, China.

file

However, this news unexpectedly caused a large number of netizens to “humiliate the tower”. In the end, CCTV News set the comment area as “selected comments”, and the comments of netizens were invisible. The official media @global Times.

file

file
file

At the same time, Weibo has set up manual review of the two major topics of “#The birth of the world‘s heaviest captive giant panda baby” and “#The factory is the best giant panda”. Only the content of the Blue V account is displayed under the two topics, and a large number of relevant forwarding information is displayed. There are no netizens comments.

See also  School strike tomorrow, high adhesion expected

file

Twitter users @Pooh the Great The screenshot captures the insulting comments made by some Weibo netizens in the @CCTV news comment area. The picture shows that the name of the panda mother “Cuicui” is ridiculed as “the perfect name”.

filev
filev

A screenshot of the backstage of Weibo circulating on the Internet shows that some netizens were banned for retweeting the news.

filev

Background introduction:

In February 2020, some Chinese netizens, dissatisfied with Xi Jinping’s perverse actions, creatively began to forward the word “Cui” on social platforms, which means the dismantling of the word: “Xi Zu” or “Xi Erzu”. Some people say that “Xi Zuxi” is pronounced like “Chairman Xi”. These all vividly express some netizens’ expectations for Xi Jinping’s health.

Related reading:[Sensitive Thesaurus]”Cui” and “Cui Cui Chao Talk”

imgv

imgv

After that, “Cui” and “Qicui” gradually became sensitive words on Chinese Internet platforms. For example, in July 2022, some Weibo netizens reported that the name “Typhoon Cuisi” could not be released publicly and had to use “Trases” instead. Also in July 2022, a document showing the “Xiaohongshu censorship knowledge base” was leaked, showing 564 sensitive words (2020) involving Xi Jinping, including “Qicui”.

Related reading:[CDT Report]Xiaohongshu Censorship Encyclopedia: Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Sophisticated Censorship Machine

filev

You may also like

Don Andrea Tison, parish priest in Canale and...

Savings or efficiency plan? The positions of the...

The Central Cyberspace Administration

Family Jazz – Claudio Rossi Marcelli

Chongqing Beibei Mountain Fire 3 fires have been...

Political elections: Canavese fragmented among several constituencies

Action, storm on candidate Del Prete: when he...

Treviso shopkeepers showcase their bills: “Electricity up to...

Femicide Alessandra Matteuzzi, Cartabia asks for investigations

Costs tripled for energy and gas, Confcommercio to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy