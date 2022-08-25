CDT file card title:[Sensitive Thesaurus]”Giant Panda Cuicui”

On August 18, CCTV news released a video news “the birth of the world‘s heaviest captive giant panda cub”, saying that the giant panda “Cui Cui” at the Shenshuping Base in Wolong gave birth to a cub weighing up to 270.4 grams. “World‘s heaviest cub (captive giant panda)” so far. CCTV News actively invites Weibo netizens to participate in the interaction – “Are you ready to name it?”

The giant panda “Cuicui” was born in 2006 and is 16 years old. In June 2017, he moved to the Shenshuping Base of Wolong, China.

However, this news unexpectedly caused a large number of netizens to "humiliate the tower". In the end, CCTV News set the comment area as "selected comments", and the comments of netizens were invisible.





At the same time, Weibo has set up manual review of the two major topics of “#The birth of the world‘s heaviest captive giant panda baby” and “#The factory is the best giant panda”. Only the content of the Blue V account is displayed under the two topics, and a large number of relevant forwarding information is displayed. There are no netizens comments.

Twitter users @Pooh the Great The screenshot captures the insulting comments made by some Weibo netizens in the @CCTV news comment area. The picture shows that the name of the panda mother “Cuicui” is ridiculed as “the perfect name”.





A screenshot of the backstage of Weibo circulating on the Internet shows that some netizens were banned for retweeting the news.

Background introduction:

In February 2020, some Chinese netizens, dissatisfied with Xi Jinping’s perverse actions, creatively began to forward the word “Cui” on social platforms, which means the dismantling of the word: “Xi Zu” or “Xi Erzu”. Some people say that “Xi Zuxi” is pronounced like “Chairman Xi”. These all vividly express some netizens’ expectations for Xi Jinping’s health.

After that, “Cui” and “Qicui” gradually became sensitive words on Chinese Internet platforms. For example, in July 2022, some Weibo netizens reported that the name “Typhoon Cuisi” could not be released publicly and had to use “Trases” instead. Also in July 2022, a document showing the “Xiaohongshu censorship knowledge base” was leaked, showing 564 sensitive words (2020) involving Xi Jinping, including “Qicui”.

