Sentence against two police officers who sexually abused a minor is ratified

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formalized the conviction of two police auxiliaries, who were involved in sexual crimes against a minor in Cundinamarca.

The fiscal judge of Cundinamarca managed to ratify a 17-year sentence against the two police assistants for the crime of sexually abused a minor, who was 12 years old at the time, in Cáqueza.

“The events occurred on November 24, 2014 in Cáqueza (Cundinamarca) when those convicted today were working as auxiliary police officers. The Prosecutor’s Office determined that the sentenced men took advantage of the victim’s trust and forced her to go to a house where she was subjected to sexual harassment,” reads the report presented by the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the tax report, those sentenced took advantage of the trust of the underage victim, and with deceit she was subjected to sexual acts.

The sentence of the police in Cundinamarca

However, The Prosecutor’s Office obtained probative material that demonstrated that the two police officers committed the crime of carnal access abusive against the minor.

“The strength of the probative material provided by a prosecutor from the Cundinamarca Section, allowed a judge to ratify in second instance the sentence to 17 years in prison against two police assistants who sexually abused a minor,” the statement said.

Also read: Colombia: Two earthquakes have occurred so far in July

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation established that the crime was only known until 2015, when the minor was taken to a hospital for other health problems. However, when the tests are carried out, the doctor who treated the minor was the one who reported the attacks to which the minor was subjected.

“On February 29, 2019, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendants with the crime of abusive carnal access with aggravated minors under 14 years of age,” a report presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

To complete, the report confirms the inability of the two police officers to hold public office and they should continue serving the sentence in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

